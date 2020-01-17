TRANSFER: Boston College DL Ireland Burke transfers to Rutgers
Coming back home❤️🛡🗡 pic.twitter.com/uLVzb7Oj9H— The Rose🌹🖤 (@irelandburke_9) January 18, 2020
Rutgers Football has added yet another transfer as Boston College defensive lineman Ireland Burke announced his commitment via social media.
Burke was originally a member of the class of 2019 and was the No. 40 ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey last year.
In his freshman season the 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman played in nine games and recorded six tackles.
Burke is currently at Rutgers this weekend for an official visit and committed while on campus. He will enroll early and join the team starting this spring semester as he awaits to hear from the NCAA on his waiver. This is a similar situation as to what quarterback Johnny Langan did with Rutgers last year.
Stay tuned for more on Burke and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!