Tracking where Rutgers Football players end up in the 2022 NFL Draft
Rutgers Football is expected to have at least a few players selected in this year's 2022 NFL Draft. However there are a few others who have the potential to catch on with NFL team via free agency which will immediately follow the draft.
With that being said, here is your one stop shop to keep track of which former Scarlet Knights are ending up in the NFL.
2022 NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|
7
|
229
|
WR Bo Melton
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
7
|
251
|
RB Isiah Pacheco
|
Kansas City Chiefs
UDFA SIGNINGS
|NAME
|TEAM
|
LB Olakunle Fatukasi
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|
Los Angeles Chargers
ROOKIE MINI CAMP INVITES
|NAME
|TEAM
|
N/A
|
N/A
