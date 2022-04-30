 TheKnightReport - Tracking where Rutgers Football players end up in the 2022 NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-30 21:06:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Tracking where Rutgers Football players end up in the 2022 NFL Draft

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is expected to have at least a few players selected in this year's 2022 NFL Draft. However there are a few others who have the potential to catch on with NFL team via free agency which will immediately follow the draft.

With that being said, here is your one stop shop to keep track of which former Scarlet Knights are ending up in the NFL.

2022 NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS
RD PICK PLAYER TEAM

7

229

WR Bo Melton

Seattle Seahawks

7

251

RB Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs
UDFA SIGNINGS
NAME TEAM

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Los Angeles Chargers
ROOKIE MINI CAMP INVITES
NAME TEAM

N/A

N/A

