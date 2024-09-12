Advertisement

Rutgers Women's Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout

Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.

 • Mark Bator
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.

 • Alec Crouthamel
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech

TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech

The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule

Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule

Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three

Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three

Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week three of the college football season.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Sep 12, 2024
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Two
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the ACC and SEC Networks, as both have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATEOPPONENTTVNATIONAL RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

8/28

vs. Howard

BTN

32nd

269,000

9/07

vs. Akron OR

Penn State vs. Bowling Green

BTN

14th

968,000

NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK TWO
GAMETVWEEKLY RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

Texas vs. Michigan

FOX

1st

9,160,000

Colorado vs. Nebraska

NBC

2nd

5,673,000

Iowa vs. Iowa State

CBS

6th

2,282,000

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

BTN

10th

1,722,000

Michigan State vs. Maryland OR Eastern Michigan vs. Washington

BTN

13th

1,101,000

Penn State vs. Bowling Green OR

Rutgers vs. Akron

BTN

14th

968,000

Kansas vs. Illinois

FS1

17th

841,000

Utah State vs. USC

BTN

19th

589,000

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota

FS1

20th

537,000

Duke vs. Northwestern

FS1

21st

514,000

Western Illinois vs. Indiana

BTN

25th

142,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

