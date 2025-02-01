Bailey struggles, Rutgers Basketball falls to Michigan 66-63

Rutgers Basketball lost the rock fight to Michigan as it fell 66-63 at Jersey Mike's Arena, while missing Dylan Harper for a second straight game with an ankle injury.

After struggling for much of the afternoon, Zach Martini scored his first points with 7:53 remaining following a 3-pointer to cut Rutgers' deficit to 46-44. Michigan was able to hold the Scarlet Knights off the rest of the way though, finishing 48 percent (22-for-46) from the field.

Despite coming off a 37-point performance against Northwestern, Ace Bailey had a tough time getting anything going in this one as he was held to 10 points on 3-for-15 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Both sides struggled to get into a rhythm offensively as Rutgers recorded 12 turnovers, leading to 14 points, while Michigan tallied 17 which led to 14 points.

Jamichael Davis led Rutgers with 20 points, four rebounds, and four steals, but struggled in the second half with just nine points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tyson Acuff added 14 points.

Jamichael Davis led the Scarlet Knights in the first half with 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals, despite Rutgers going into halftime down 32-25. He also hit five of his first eight shots.

Ace Bailey struggled in the first half as he finished with four points and was held scoreless until he hit a jumper with 5:48 remaining in the first half to give Rutgers a 21-20 lead. The Wolverines followed with a 10-0 run to take a 30-21 lead with 1:36 left.

It was a sloppy first half for both sides as Rutgers finished with nine turnovers while the Wolverines had seven.

Vladislav Goldin led Michigan with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first half while Danny Wolf had six rebounds.

Rutgers got off to a slow start and hit just two of its first 11 shots and trailed 9-4 with 14:12 remaining in the first half. The Scarlet Knights responded though with five quick points to tie the game up.