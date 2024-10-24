Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATEOPPONENTTVNATIONAL RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

8/28

vs. Howard

BTN

32nd

269,000

9/07

vs. Akron OR

Penn State vs. Bowling Green

BTN

14th

968,000

9/14

@ Virginia Tech

ACCN

N/A

N/A

9/27

vs. Washington

FOX

8th

1,930,000

10/5

@ Nebraska

FS1

15th

1,030,000

10/12

vs. Wisconsin

BTN

16th

620,000

10/19

vs. UCLA

FS1

21st

426,000

NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK EIGHT
GAMETV NETWORKWEEKLY RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

Nebraska vs. Indiana

FOX

4th

3,180,000

Michigan vs. Illinois

CBS

5th

3,010,000

Oregon vs. Purdue

FOX

7th

2,150,000

Iowa vs. Michigan State

NBC

11th

NBC

USC vs. Maryland

FS1

18th

516,000

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

BTN

20th

502,000

UCLA vs. Rutgers

FS1

21st

426,000

