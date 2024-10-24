Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.