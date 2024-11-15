Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week 11

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game this season.
It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board