Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week 11

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game this season.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.