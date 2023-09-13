News More News
Tracking the 2023 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Two

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2023 TV NUMBERS
DATE OPPONENT TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

9/03

vs. Northwestern Wildcats

CBS

10th

2,680,000

9/09

vs. Temple Owls

BTN

20th

357,000
NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK TWO
GAME TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

Nebraska vs. Colorado

FOX

2nd

8,730,000

Iowa vs. Iowa State

FOX

4th

3,380,000

UNLV vs. Michigan

CBS

5th

2,970,000

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

FOX

7th

2,550,000

Wisconsin vs. Washington State

ABC

8th

2,280,000

Stanford vs. USC

FOX

10th

1,750,000

Illinois vs. Kansas

ESPN2

12th

1,360,000

Youngstown St. vs. Ohio State

BTN

14th

1,220,000

UCLA vs. San Diego State

CBS

15th

1,080,000

Charlotte vs. Maryland

NBC

17th

665,000

Richmond vs. Michigan State

BTN

19th

413,000

UTEP vs. Northwestern

BTN

19th

413,000

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota

BTN

20th

357,000

Purdue vs. Virginia Tech

ESPN2

22nd

294,000

Indiana State vs. Indiana

BTN

24th

243,000

