Tracking the 2023 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Two
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
9/03
|
vs. Northwestern Wildcats
|
CBS
|
10th
|
2,680,000
|
9/09
|
vs. Temple Owls
|
BTN
|
20th
|
357,000
|GAME
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
Nebraska vs. Colorado
|
FOX
|
2nd
|
8,730,000
|
Iowa vs. Iowa State
|
FOX
|
4th
|
3,380,000
|
UNLV vs. Michigan
|
CBS
|
5th
|
2,970,000
|
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
|
FOX
|
7th
|
2,550,000
|
Wisconsin vs. Washington State
|
ABC
|
8th
|
2,280,000
|
Stanford vs. USC
|
FOX
|
10th
|
1,750,000
|
Illinois vs. Kansas
|
ESPN2
|
12th
|
1,360,000
|
Youngstown St. vs. Ohio State
|
BTN
|
14th
|
1,220,000
|
UCLA vs. San Diego State
|
CBS
|
15th
|
1,080,000
|
Charlotte vs. Maryland
|
NBC
|
17th
|
665,000
|
Richmond vs. Michigan State
|
BTN
|
19th
|
413,000
|
UTEP vs. Northwestern
|
BTN
|
19th
|
413,000
|
Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota
|
BTN
|
20th
|
357,000
|
Purdue vs. Virginia Tech
|
ESPN2
|
22nd
|
294,000
|
Indiana State vs. Indiana
|
BTN
|
24th
|
243,000
--------------------------------------------------------------
