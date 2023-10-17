News More News
Tracking the 2023 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Seven

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2023 TV NUMBERS
DATE OPPONENT TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

9/03

vs. Northwestern Wildcats

CBS

10th

2,680,000

9/09

vs. Temple Owls

BTN

T-20th

357,000

9/16

vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

BTN

T-20th

720,000

9/23

@ Michigan Wolverines

BTN

11th

1,940,000

9/30

vs. Wagner Seahawks

BTN

T-20th

349,000

10/07

@ Wisconsin Badgers

Peacock

N/A

N/A

10/14

vs. Michigan State Spartans

BTN

22nd

503,000
NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK FOUR
GAME TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

Oregon vs. Washington

ABC

1st

7,040,000

USC vs. Notre Dame

NBC

2nd

6,430,000

Indiana vs. Michigan

FOX

4th

3,550,000

Iowa vs. Wisconsin

FOX

9th

2,340,000

UCLA vs. Oregon State

FOX

13th

1,430,000

Illinois vs. Maryland

NBC

14th

1,140,000

UMass vs. Penn State

BTN

19th

693,000

Michigan State vs. Rutgers

BTN

22nd

503,000

