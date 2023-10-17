Tracking the 2023 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Seven
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
9/03
|
vs. Northwestern Wildcats
|
CBS
|
10th
|
2,680,000
|
9/09
|
vs. Temple Owls
|
BTN
|
T-20th
|
357,000
|
9/16
|
vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
|
BTN
|
T-20th
|
720,000
|
9/23
|
@ Michigan Wolverines
|
BTN
|
11th
|
1,940,000
|
9/30
|
vs. Wagner Seahawks
|
BTN
|
T-20th
|
349,000
|
10/07
|
@ Wisconsin Badgers
|
Peacock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
10/14
|
vs. Michigan State Spartans
|
BTN
|
22nd
|
503,000
|GAME
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
Oregon vs. Washington
|
ABC
|
1st
|
7,040,000
|
USC vs. Notre Dame
|
NBC
|
2nd
|
6,430,000
|
Indiana vs. Michigan
|
FOX
|
4th
|
3,550,000
|
Iowa vs. Wisconsin
|
FOX
|
9th
|
2,340,000
|
UCLA vs. Oregon State
|
FOX
|
13th
|
1,430,000
|
Illinois vs. Maryland
|
NBC
|
14th
|
1,140,000
|
UMass vs. Penn State
|
BTN
|
19th
|
693,000
|
Michigan State vs. Rutgers
|
BTN
|
22nd
|
503,000
--------------------------------------------------------------
