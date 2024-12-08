Advertisement
Published Dec 8, 2024
Tracking Rutgers Football's TV ratings for the 2024 season
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, The Knight Report has decided to compile a list of each Rutgers Football game this season.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATEOPPONENTTVNATIONAL RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

8/28

vs. Howard (Thursday Night)

BTN

32nd

269,000

9/07

vs. Akron OR

Penn State vs. Bowling Green

BTN

14th

968,000

9/14

@ Virginia Tech

ACCN

N/A

N/A

9/27

vs. Washington (Friday Night)

FOX

8th

1,930,000

10/5

@ Nebraska

FS1

15th

1,030,000

10/12

@ Wisconsin

BTN

16th

620,000

10/19

vs. UCLA

FS1

21st

426,000

10/25

@ USC (Friday Night)

FOX

10th

2,010,000

11/09

vs. Minnesota

NBC

14th

1,200,000

11/16

@ Maryland

FS1

20th

304,000

11/23

vs. Illinois

Peacock

N/A

N/A

11/30

@ Michigan State

FS1

21st

556,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

