Tracking Rutgers Baseball's moves throughout the offseason
Rutgers Baseball is coming off their best season in program history as they finished with a program high 45 wins and a second place finish in the Big Ten. However despite the crazy amount of victories, somehow the Scarlet Knights were left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Since the season came to an end, it has been a busy offseason for the program as Steve Owens signed a massive contract extension and the team has been very active in the transfer portal.
With all that being said, let’s take a look at who left and who is joining the Rutgers Baseball roster this offseason.
INCOMING....
C/OF DANNY MELNICK (QUINNIPIAC)
ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining
2022 STATS: 41GS | .344 AVG | 11 HRs | 33 RBIs
1B/OF XAVIER VARGAS (RHODE ISLAND)
ELIGIBILITY: One year remaining
2021 STATS (MISSED 2022): 51 G (52GS) | .256 AVG | 11 HRs | 58 RBIs
RHP DREW CONOVER (SETON HALL)
ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining
2022 STATS: 16 APP (1GS) | 33.0 IP | 5.73 ERA | 25 BB | 43 Ks
RHP JOHN BIAGIO-MUDUGNO (INDIANA)
ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining
2022 STATS: 17 APP (8GS) | 34.1 IP | 11.80 ERA | 22 BB | 37 Ks
RHP GAVIN STELLPFLUG (MARYLAND)
ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining
2022 STATS: 10 APP | 10.0 IP | 11.70 ERA | 6 BB | 9 Ks
RHP JAKE MARSHALL (LE MOYNE COLLEGE - DII)
ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining
2022 STATS: 14 APP (13GS) | 85.1 IP | 3.27 ERA | 32 BB | 108 Ks
OUTGOING....
