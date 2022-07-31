 Tracking Rutgers Baseball's moves throughout the offseason
Rutgers Baseball is coming off their best season in program history as they finished with a program high 45 wins and a second place finish in the Big Ten. However despite the crazy amount of victories, somehow the Scarlet Knights were left out of the NCAA Tournament.

Since the season came to an end, it has been a busy offseason for the program as Steve Owens signed a massive contract extension and the team has been very active in the transfer portal.

With all that being said, let’s take a look at who left and who is joining the Rutgers Baseball roster this offseason.

CREDIT: RUTGERS ATHLETICS

INCOMING....

C/OF DANNY MELNICK (QUINNIPIAC)

ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining

2022 STATS: 41GS | .344 AVG | 11 HRs | 33 RBIs

1B/OF XAVIER VARGAS (RHODE ISLAND)

ELIGIBILITY: One year remaining

2021 STATS (MISSED 2022): 51 G (52GS) | .256 AVG | 11 HRs | 58 RBIs

RHP DREW CONOVER (SETON HALL)

ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining

2022 STATS: 16 APP (1GS) | 33.0 IP | 5.73 ERA | 25 BB | 43 Ks

RHP JOHN BIAGIO-MUDUGNO (INDIANA)

ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining

2022 STATS: 17 APP (8GS) | 34.1 IP | 11.80 ERA | 22 BB | 37 Ks

RHP GAVIN STELLPFLUG (MARYLAND)

ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining

2022 STATS: 10 APP | 10.0 IP | 11.70 ERA | 6 BB | 9 Ks

RHP JAKE MARSHALL (LE MOYNE COLLEGE - DII)

ELIGIBILITY: Two years remaining

2022 STATS: 14 APP (13GS) | 85.1 IP | 3.27 ERA | 32 BB | 108 Ks

OUTGOING....

-- INF BRADLEY NORTON

-- OF RICHIE SCHIEKOFER

-- OF GARRETT CALLAGHAN

-- RHP NATE MCLAIN


