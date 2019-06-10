Top Wrestling recruit AJ Ferrari breaks down Rutgers Official Visit
The Rutgers Wrestling program hosted a very important 2020 recruit this past weekend, when 220-pounder AJ Ferrari made an official visit to campus. Ferrari is rated as the No. 1 pound-for-pound wre...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news