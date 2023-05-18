Top-Tier 2025 / 2026 recruits grab the attention of Rutgers Basketball
While Rutgers continues to cast the net wide and heavily pursue the transfer market, the Scarlet Knights staff has also prepared for the long term future this spring. The program is actively involved with numerous 2025 and 2026 prospects, guys who ooze of potential and have shown out on the spring AAU circuit.
Here is a look at some of the top-shelf underclassmen who have caught their attention with inspirational recent play.
Darius Adams --The long, high IQ combination guard has thrived as a versatile scoring threat and creative passer on the AAU circuit. Playing for the PSA Cardinals, the 6-foot-5 Class of 2025 prospect has averaged 16 points and five rebounds during the first few weeks of the Nike EYBL spring circuit. Adams, a long range shooter with a high IQ approach to the game that draws comparisons to former Iona Prep guard and current NBA player Ty Jerome, recently added offers from Washington and Florida State this week. Adams is a game manager who knows how to feed the post, accelerate the breakneck attack, and deliver that extra pass or hockey assist.
