Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Rutgers recruiting pipelines since the beginning of Rivals

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

After reading a couple of discussions on the board about pipelines, here at The Knight Report we decided to take a look at which school have sent the most kids to Rutgers in the Rivals era. Here ar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}