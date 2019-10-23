News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 11:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Rutgers Football Plays from the Minnesota game on Saturday

Anthony Siciliano
TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers Football defense gave up 42 points and 443 total yards this past Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights defense was holding their own for some time as they only gave up 21 poin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}