 TheKnightReport - Top ranked Pennsylvania OL Ramsey recaps Rutgers Junior Day, earns offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 07:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Top ranked Pennsylvania OL Ramsey recaps Rutgers Junior Day, earns offer

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Roman Catholic High School (PA) three-star offensive lineman Austin Ramsey is starting to make his rounds this January as he takes the next step in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle spent this past Sunday over in Piscataway, New Jersey checking out Rutgers for the second time over the past three months.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}