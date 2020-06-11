It's Thursday, which means that it's also time for another throwback Thursday. This week The Knight Report takes a look at and goes in-depth on the top five Rutgers Football quarterbacks of all-time. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

MIKE TEEL (2005-2008) THE SKINNY: Teel was known for having a strong arm and being able to stretch the field vertically. He also had a nice intermediate to deep ball accuracy. Since Teel had nice feel inside the pocket, he was able to play with a strong throwing platform. Mike Teel made history in 2007 for becoming the first quarterback at Rutgers to throw for 3,000 passing yards. In his four years as the starter at Rutgers, Mike Teel threw for 9,383 passing yards, completing 57.9% of his passes, 59 passing touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. Teel lead the Scarlet Knights to 4 bowl game appearances which included 3 bowl game victories against the likes of Kansas State, Ball State and North Carolina State. Teel went on to play in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

RYAN HART (2002-2005) THE SKINNY: Quarterback Ryan Hart wasn’t known for having a huge arm, but he had the ability to get the football out of his hand quickly and into the hands of his playmakers on the outside perimeter. Hart had steady growth each year as the quarterback for Rutgers, most notably increasing his completion percentage year by year. Hart is also first in Rutgers history for completions with 735 throughout his 4 years. Throughout his 4 years he threw for 8,482 passing yards, completing 60.4% of his passes, 52 passing touchdowns, and 52 interceptions. Hart lead Rutgers to their first bowl game appearance versus Arizona State since 1978.

GARY NOVA (2011-2014) THE SKINNY: Nova was another quarterback to see the playing field as a freshman. His strengths were throwing with anticipation and in rhythm while being able to make throws outside the pocket on the move. Nova also had showed the ability to be a threat running the football throughout this time at Rutgers. Nova is the all-time passing touchdowns leader in Rutgers history throwing for 73 passing touchdowns. He threw for 9,258 passing yards, completing 55.3% of his passes, 73 passing touchdowns, and 51 interceptions in his four years as a Scarlet Knight. He also lead Rutgers to 4 bowl games, including the Scarlet Knights first bowl game appearance as a member of the BIG TEN conference in 2014 versus North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl. Rutgers would go on and win that game 40 to 21.

RAY LUCAS (1992-1995) THE SKINNY: Lucas who was inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 was a four-year starter. Lucas would go on to play in the NFL for teams such as the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. Lucas ranks No. 6 for career passing yards (5,896) and No. 4 for career passing touchdowns (43). He had a knack for making plays with both his arms and legs in helping his team in any way to win football games. During his 4 years at Rutgers, Lucas threw for 5,896 passing yards, completing 56.6% of his passes, throwing for 5,896 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. Lucas also ran for 747 rushing yards on 259 rushing attempts and 15 rushing touchdowns.