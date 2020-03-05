News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-05 00:52:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Connecticut WR Jeffrey Davis recaps Tuesday visit to Rutgers

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

As mentioned previously, Rutgers Football played host to a lot of top tier talent on Tuesday afternoon and class of 2021 wide receiver prospect Jeffrey Davis was one of the prospects in attendance.

He spoke with The Knight Report about his second trip to campus in the past couple of months.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}