Rutgers Basketball recently lost a commitment from Dellquan Warren who took to social media the other day to announce the move. Warren is an electrifying left-handed and quick play-making point guard from Keystone Prep (PA), the 6-foot-1 lefty will pursue other avenues and open up another guard scholarship in the process.

The 2024 Class is one that oozes of promise for the Scarlet Knights who already have a verbal commit from highest-profile recruit in program history in forward Ace Bailey out of Georgia as well as a commitment from four-star big man Lathan Sommerville.

However the recruiting class is missing a guard now that Warren has decommitted, so let's take a look at some of their top backcourt targets and their recent productivity this spring.