TheKnightReport.Net

Top 2020 Pro Style/Dual Threat Quarterbacks in New Jersey
The 2020 class is right around the corner and the main focus will be, who are the top Pro Style and Dual Threat Quarterbacks in the state of New Jersey? College coaches not only look for the physic...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news