Top 150 recruit, California F Chris Nwuli commits to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball continues to add to their 2025 recruiting class as California forward Chris Nwuli from Sierra Canyon High School has announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights today. The 6-foot-8, 205-pounds power forward prospect currently ranks No. 117 overall and the No. 18 overall power forward this recruiting cycle, thus making him the highest ranked prospect in the Scarlet Knights recruiting class.

Nwuli is ranked a Four-Star recruit per Rivals and only earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights rather recently on September 24th and shortly after scheduled an Official Visit for the weekend of September 27th and that's what sold him on the Scarlet Knights. A few weeks later, he is now part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class. He also plays on the EYBL circuit for the Oakland Soldiers, where he averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 15 games. After the EYBL season ended, Nwuli would take another step up during the Peach Jam, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over eight games while leading his team to the Peach Jam Finals. Along with Nwuli, Rutgers Basketball also has commitments from California point guard Lino Mark who also plays for the Oakland Soliders, along with Washington shooting guard Kaden Powers and North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware who all make up the four man recruiting class.

