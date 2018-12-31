TKRs way-too-early Rutgers football season prediction for 2019
Over the past couple weeks, we released our way-too-early offensive and defensive depth charts for the Rutgers football team. In this piece, TKR’s Chris Nalwasky gives his way-too-early season pred...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news