NOTABLE QUOTES:

Greg Schiano on signing day during the season: "We'll again have a plan. Recruiting never stops. Even though we are focused on Maryland, my job and every coach's job on this staff is to continue to recruit through the season. Recruiting is 365 days a year. That's not unusual. What'll be unusual is the signing date in the middle of the game week. We really are excited about the class we're about to sign. We have to push to the finish line and make sure the guys that we want in this class are a part of this class.”

WR Shameen Jones on the new look offense: “We can't stop running. We have no break time. It's like once a play is done, run back to the line and get ready. If we're not set, nothing else works. Maybe we have a motion in a play and a wide receiver is moving or he's not back on the ball, we can't start the motion if everybody isn't set and ready to go. So as long as we are ready to run the play, everybody else should be ready."

Steve Pikiell on his team's late game defense vs. Syracuse: “I loved our last five and a half minutes on the defensive end, I thought we set some goals today to do a great job on the backboards and we did that. Everyone contributed and really helped, it was a real team win today and so they earned a good day off tomorrow.”



