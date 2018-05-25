Ticker
other sports

TKR Unveils New Look Logo

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

As most of you have noticed The Knight Report has a brand new, update logo! We’ve heard your concerns and have been working diligently to provide a newer and better looking logo just for you guys. This new logo obviously took some time to create and I think this time we got it just right. With the help of the one and only DirtyRU, we were able to come up with a design that not only caters to the site abbreviation TKR but also offers a more modernized look that will appeal to fans of all ages.

With that being said, here are a couple of different variations of the new look logo, including some future t-shirt designs we will have available at events and to purchase.


