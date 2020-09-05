TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Vedral leads Rutgers past his former team

No Big Ten football will take place (yet) this fall, which means head coach Greg Schiano's second tenure at Rutgers is delayed.

However, that doesn't mean you still can't watch the Scarlet Knights on Saturdays. Earlier this summer, TKR did a simulation of Rutgers versus Syracuse using updated rosters and coaches on the video game NCAA Football 14. Now, you can watch the Scarlet Knights face off against Nebraska at virtual SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Last month, the conference released a league-only updated schedule that had Rutgers playing 10 games. When actual football does return, that schedule could change, but TKR will take you game by game each Saturday and simulate the fall season.

The original non-conference game with Temple will also be filmed soon as well.

With that said, have a look at the game below.

