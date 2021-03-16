TKR TV: The crew talks RHoops making the tourney, preview brackets
The Knight Report crew of Richie Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about Rutgers Basketball finally ending the 30-year tournament drought and they offer their predictions on other matchups throughout the bracket.
