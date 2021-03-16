 The TKR crew talks Rutgers Basketball making the tournament, preview their brackets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: The crew talks RHoops making the tourney, preview brackets

The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

The Knight Report crew of Richie Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about Rutgers Basketball finally ending the 30-year tournament drought and they offer their predictions on other matchups throughout the bracket.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}