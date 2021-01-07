See what he had to say in the video and check out some notes below as well.

Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell spoke with TKR and other local media members on Thursday and previewed the No. 15 Scarlet Knights' next game on Saturday against Ohio State at the RAC (12 p.m., BTN).

-- Pikiell said G Geo Baker is good to go and expects him to play, but Cliff Omoruyi remains out and getting more production on the boards is vital.

-- With the postponement of the Penn State game next week, the team is receiving calls out of conference.

-- TKR asked about the mood of the team and he said hopefully the guys are disappointed and know they have to do better.

-- Pikiell addressed Myles Johnson about his post game tweets. Says the kids are young and were emotional and send. They've moved on.

-- Pikiell expressed the need for the guards to get more rebounds. Can't just be Johnson getting the boards and having Omoruyi out hurts.

-- Haven't talked to the team about the issues in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, but they will.

