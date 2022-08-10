TKR TV: Steve Pikiell talks busy offseason for Rutgers Basketball
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media following the team's summer practice today inside of the RWJ Barnabas Athletic Performance Center.
Pikiell spoke about the new faces on the team, development of some of the veteran guys, return of Caleb McConnell and much more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board