{{ timeAgo('2022-08-10 17:43:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: Steve Pikiell talks busy offseason for Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media following the team's summer practice today inside of the RWJ Barnabas Athletic Performance Center.

Pikiell spoke about the new faces on the team, development of some of the veteran guys, return of Caleb McConnell and much more.

