Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 11:25:29 -0600') }}
football
Edit
TKR TV: Short clips from Rutgers Football Spring Practice No. 1
Richard Schnyderite •
TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher
Here are a couple of clips from the first Rutgers Football practice of the 2019 season.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}