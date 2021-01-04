TKR TV: Rutgers Wrestling's Sebastian Rivera talks transfer, ready for 2021
This offseason Rutgers Wrestling added one of the top wrestlers in the country via the transfer portal in 133-pound defending Big Ten champion Sebastian Rivera. Today he talks with the media for the first time since moving from Northwestern to Rutgers, adjustment to a new team, Olympic wrestling and more.
