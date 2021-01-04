 Rutgers Wrestling's Sebastian Rivera talks transfer, ready for 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 11:28:19 -0600') }} other sports Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Wrestling's Sebastian Rivera talks transfer, ready for 2021

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

This offseason Rutgers Wrestling added one of the top wrestlers in the country via the transfer portal in 133-pound defending Big Ten champion Sebastian Rivera. Today he talks with the media for the first time since moving from Northwestern to Rutgers, adjustment to a new team, Olympic wrestling and more.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the FREE Rutgers Wrestling Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}