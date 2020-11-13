SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET $25 OFF PLUS A FREE $75 GIFT CARD (ADIDAS OR NIKE) — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer talks to the media as she enters her 50th season on the sidelines and 26th as the Scarlet Knights head coach.

