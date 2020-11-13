 Rutgers Women's Basketball HC C.Vivian Stringer talks Media Day 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 12:42:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers WBB HC C.Vivian Stringer talks Media Day 2020

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET $25 OFF PLUS A FREE $75 GIFT CARD (ADIDAS OR NIKE) — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer talks to the media as she enters her 50th season on the sidelines and 26th as the Scarlet Knights head coach.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Women’s Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}