TKR TV: Rutgers introduces Coquese Washington as new WBB head coach
Coquese Washington was introduced as the next Rutgers women's basketball head coach on Tuesday afternoon. She is the third head coach in program history.
Check out the full press conference above and stay tuned for more at TKR.
