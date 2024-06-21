TKR TV: Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell talks first week of summer practices
Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media following the first week of summer practices ahead of a very exciting 2024-25 season.
