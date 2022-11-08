On getting back to regular season play:

“I’m excited to get this season started. Were tired of practice, were ready. I thought we shared the ball well with 20 assists. I thought our defense was at a high level, we really capitalized on that second half. I thank the fans who came two hours early, the cheerleaders, the Riot Squad, everybody. Everyone contributed, so good team win. Onto the next one.”

On hustle and point differential:

“Even when the ball wasn’t going in we kept at it. We stayed the course and eventually the ball went in. The defense stayed intact so I’m happy with our effort.”

On team outlook:

“These guys are ready. This group really passes the ball, we turned it over a few times which well work on, but this is a good group. These guys get after it. Everybody got into the game which was great.”

On Cam Spencer:

“He prepares, he’s a worker, and he’s been a huge addition. He adds a whole different dimension to our team.”