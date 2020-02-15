Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the press following the team's 72-57 win over No. 22 ranked Illinois.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Opening Statement: "Proud. Great environment. Really good college basketball game. Illinois is really good. Obviously they're ranked for a reason. The RAC was rocking. We're very thankful to everyone that showed up, made it a tough, great and exciting environment."

On Ron Harper Jr's performance: "They embrace each other's success. I love that part of this team. Ron had one of those days. Started off, he made a couple. I liked the way we got him the basketball, moved him around the court. But I really liked our defense quite honestly and I liked his defense, too, in the basketball game. I'm always concerned about that end of the floor. It was Ron's night and we got him the basketball and I think that's what makes us a good team. It's been different players' nights, different games, we seem to embrace the success someone else has and that's a sign of a good team. We're living in a 'selfie' world and we're playing a team sport. When they embrace someone else's success, I think it's great."

On team's game plan: "I just thought we were locked into the whole game plan. (Kofi) Cockburn is a problem in the lane. Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) has scored a zillion points against us in the past. (Andres) Feliz is one of the best guards in the league. Trent (Frazier) is a scoring point guard. I thought we did a real good job of closing out and details to our defense with only a day really to prepare. I liked the way our guys were locked into the details, things we need to do. Obviously they beat us on the backboards last time and that was a big factor in the game. And they beat us on the free throw line. To have those categories even for us was a real good thing."

On putting Geo Baker and Shaq Carter in the starting lineup: "I mean. I got nine starters. I just thought 'start my three captains'. I'm just very thankful -- two guys, Myles and Caleb -- (are) very important guys to us. They said 'coach, whatever you need' and that's a great sign for your team. I though they gave us some great energy and I'm thankful for that. I never really worry about who starts games. It was nice getting the three veteran guys on the court -- the captains."

On strategy for keeping Myles Johnson out of foul trouble: "I don't know. He fouls a lot at all points in the game. Thankful that he didn't. When you're playing the big guys that we're playing against, obviously you saw, Cockburn's a problem. He collects fouls. Just very thankful. I thought Shaq gave us some real good energy, too, out of the gate."

On Geo Baker's offensive performance: "He's been good, but he's had better practices. I thought Ron had good practices, Paul (Mulcahy) has been having good practices, Akwasi (Yeboah) has been very consistent with that. Geo's been much better in practice scoring more. I thought it just carried over today. I thought he played with great confidence and got to the free throw line, which was an important part of today's game plan. Geo gets there four times which helps us a great deal, too. He's a good player and certainly likes playing here at the RAC."

On Illinois coach Brad Underwood calling The RAC the loudest arena he's coached in: "We've come a long way. Just thankful. The community shows up, our season ticket holders, all the people that make it loud. Every place I've been to in this league has had a huge home-court advantage and now we have one. It's a good feeling."

On being 17-0 at home: "We got Michigan coming up. We're trying to go 1-0 on that one. These guys (the players) are why we're 17-0. They've sacrificed, they've played the defense, they don't care who starts. Geo was coming off the bench for a lot of games. I think that's really a big part of it. They're just happy, they want to win and they want to be connected. It's not easy nowadays. This is a 'selfie' world. This is a team sport. To get them to all be connected like that is very important and that's how you can do things like 17-0."

On defending Kofi Cockburn: "I thought all these guys were alert to the scouting report. We tried to not allow him great low post position because he's kind of immovable down there. But I thought we did a real good job in our gaps and with our help, coming and making life a little bit difficult for him. You gotta game plan in only a couple of days. I thought our guys picked up the game plan pretty well and made it tough for him, even though he scored some points. He's a real good foul shooter, too, so you gotta defend him without fouling,"

On game planning for Ayo Dosunmu (listed day-to-day with injury): "He's a real good player, but Feliz has been great and I knew they would play those other guys. (Alan) Griffin's really good. They got a lot of really good players. With the game plan, you can't flip-flop. You got a day, day and a half to kinda soak it in. That's what you have to do."