We have reached Big Ten Champions Weekend and the Rutgers football is slated to take on Nebraska at home on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Who will come out on top? Find out in Simland up top.

NOTE: TKR entered Artur Sitkowski at quarterback and took other injuries to account such as Tyshon Fogg and Brendon White, who each missed last week's game, as well as used the same starting offensive line as a week ago.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!