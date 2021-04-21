{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 12:47:40 -0500') }}
football
Edit
TKR TV: Rutgers Football's Vedral, Melton & Tverdov talk spring ball 2021
Richard Schnyderite
•
TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Football quarterback Noah Vedral, wide receiver Bo Melton and defensive end Mike Tverdov all talk about the offseason and the start to spring practice 2021.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkL29RWGtlSW4zYWV3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkLzhGSW5KMHppODVzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dFT3Zlcmx2Wi00P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=