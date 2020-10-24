 Rutgers Football players react to season opening win over MSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 16:19:04 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Football players react to season opening win over MSU

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football quarterback Noah Vedral, running back Isaih Pacheco, defensive lineman Mike Tverdov, linebacker Tyshon Fogg and defensive back Avery Young all react to the team's season opening victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}