TKR TV: Rutgers Football players react to season opening win over MSU
Rutgers Football quarterback Noah Vedral, running back Isaih Pacheco, defensive lineman Mike Tverdov, linebacker Tyshon Fogg and defensive back Avery Young all react to the team's season opening victory against the Michigan State Spartans.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board