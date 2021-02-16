 Rutgers Football OC Sean Gleeson recaps 2020 season
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 12:36:11 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Football OC Sean Gleeson recaps 2020 season

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson spoke to the media about his first season with the Scarlet Knights, the improvements that the offense made in 2020, quarterback play and much more.

