TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Penn State postgame

After the game, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano met the press to discuss what he saw out of his team on the field today.

Rutgers Football suffered their sixth loss of the season as the Penn State Nittany Lions went on to win by a final score of 28-0 inside of Beaver Stadium.

Here is a quick message from our sponsor.

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Your OWN New Business - Made Easy!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net

Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726