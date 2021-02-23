 Rutgers Football DC Robb Smith recaps 2020 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 12:27:27 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Football DC Robb Smith recaps 2020 season

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football Defensive Coordinator Robb Smith spoke to the media about his first season back with the Scarlet Knights, the improvements that the defense made in 2020 and much more.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}