TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks St. John's Postgame

Opening Statement:

“First I want to thank you all. This wasn't an easy game to have. Coach Rick Pitino was awesome. I'm thankful to the crowd who paid to come. We’re going to make a nice donation to the Jimmy V Foundation. Coach Pitino made this possible. He’s in his 52nd year in his coaching career, which is unbelievable. They played well, we played well too. We’ve got a good group of guys and I'm excited.”

Pikiell on Ace and Dylan’s first game:

“Those two kids are talented. They’re great kids and they’re really good passers. They definitely have to learn some things. College defense is something they’re going to continue to get better at, and I’m thankful.”

Pikiell on the loss:

“We got killed on the glass. But those are good games for us. Like I said in the locker room, we know we need to get better. Even if we won the game, I’d be telling them the same thing. We have to do things better. We haven’t been rebounding the ball well in practices. I wasn’t happy we gave up 90 points like that. But when you play good players, a good experienced team, a Hall of Fame coach, and it's for a good cause; it's a good day.”

Pikiell on offensive goals:

“They’re tough and they’re physical (St. Johns). The backboard obviously hurt us. We tried to run a couple of quick hit sets but it didn’t go how we’d like. This is why these games are good. We have film to devour and now we have some new things we have to execute. I’m concerned about a lot of things. But no, I like my guys.”

Pikiell on foul trouble:

“The foul trouble and learning how to play through it is all a part of the game. We have nine new guys. We have some guys coming on the court today for the first time. We have some things to work on. But it’s a scrimmage and it’s great. The good part is we’re 0-0 and we played for a great cause, the team needs to keep getting better. Don’t baptize the team before they’re ready. As Tyson Acuff gets better, it’s going to be a work in progress.”

Pikiell on Jordan Derkack:

“He’s really good. First of all, he’s a worker. He’s in early and stays late. He’s tough and he’s a multi-position guy. I think he’s going to be a really good player. PJ Hayes was good. Emmanuel Ogbole is going to keep getting better. Lathan Sommerville came in and gave us some good minutes. We’ll keep plugging away, but Jordan is a good player.”

Pikiell on St. Johns:

“All the credit to St. John’s. They were a really good offensive rebound team last year. They followed through, and did it again this year, spinning their strength.”

Jeremiah Williams thoughts:

“Like Coach said, it's for a great cause. It was a great event. You don’t know who will come out to a scrimmage game. It was great to see our fans come out and provide us with the energy they did. I'm looking forward to the season. I think there is a lot to be excited for.”

Zach Martini thoughts:

“First and foremost, I want to thank the students and the band for coming out. They were so loud. A couple of the guys were talking on the bench and said that this was only the arena at half capacity. So I can’t wait to see what Jersey Mikes Arena is like during the game against Wagner.”

Pikiell final statements on Dylan and Ace:

“These kids just turned 18. It’s a journey but I’m really glad. I think you guys should be too. There are more exciting days ahead to come. Thank you, guys, for coming, We appreciate it.”