Opening Statements

“Appreciate you coming. Great crowd today. Maryland was better than us in every area and we didn’t have the energy in the first half. I thank the second group that came in and gave us energy in the second half. It’s a forty-minute league and Maryland came into our place and beat us. I give credit to Kevin Williard, they got in the lane and we didn’t do what we needed to do. I thought our inability to make a free throw in the first half would've let us hang around and stay closer but I got to get us to play better and it's obviously on me. We have a lot of basketball left and I need us to get consistent down the stretch.”

On Maryland’s physicality

“We have a physical identity too but they were better than us. We weren’t making our shots and not capitalizing at the free-throw line. We had a group in the end that played with great energy and got us to claw back, but we needed everything to go our way, especially after spotting them. There was one breakaway layup that we didn’t convert while down ten. They are one of the best teams defensively, we just never got into a rhythm.”

On scoring droughts

“They are good defensively, and we didn’t allow them to score for twelve minutes as well. This is how they win games, so tip of the hat to them. The shots that we do get have a chance to go in, but when we’re at the free-throw line we need to come away with a point. This league is tough and every game is different. I thought we clawed back but we couldn't put up only 46 points.”

On other teams adjusting to Jeremiah’s play:

“That happens. It tapes out on everybody and when you’re playing good, they’re going to key on you. They’re going to take advantage of whatever they want to take advantage of and when teams have extra time, they can take more of an advantage of that. When Cliff has a good game, the next time you play, there’s a different kind of defensive scheme that he will see. These coaches and teams are good. I think Reece did a good job in the post. And I think Cliff did a good job last time we played them.”

On technical fouls in Big10:

“It’s starting to become a thing around the country. There’s been some memos out. There are a lot of obstacles in this league, it’s the other team, the other coach, playing on the road, and now the whistle is being blown. So, we have to do a better job of making sure we are not in the crosshairs there. There is more of an emphasis and they’re sensitive to those things.”

On Mawot Mag:

“Mawot has been really battling. I am really proud of him because it’s not easy having that injury and it’s a toll that it takes. Some days he can practice, some days he can’t. Some days he can play, some days he can’t. These guys have to fight through it but I hope he’s okay. We take it game by game with him, unfortunately.”

Message to the fans:

“They’ve been awesome. The reason we have won 85% of home games over the last five years is because of the fan base. They come. They’ve seen a lot of W’s. They’ve seen some L’s too, but they have been fantastic. The students were there today. It was an early game too and you just never know and they were loud. They really tried to get us going in the second half. I know you guys know this. I appreciate it. I try to thank them every time I see them. They make a huge difference, and we are really thankful for them coming out all the time and being supportive. These guys (team) are working. They really are. I want them to know that they represent the program the right way and they are working. Stay the course and I appreciate their support.”

On offensive struggle:

“They (Maryland) are a really good defensive team first and foremost. That’s how they’ve built their identity too. We knew it wasn’t easy the first game. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy the second game. They did a really great job being active and doing some different things. They throw a lot of different stuff at you. They have some full-court stuff. They’re really a lot like us. We throw a lot of different things at you so it keeps you off rhythm. When you’re searching for answers and you’re subbing guys in it’s a little bit different. I really believe in the first half the free throw line is your best asset in tough scoring times. You need to go there especially when you are struggling to make shots. That’s a big part of it. I haven’t been able to get us to shoot free throws the way that we need to. On the road we are very good from the free throw line I don’t know why here at home we are too successful. That needs to change especially in a game like this. When we are making threes like we did against Wisconsin it’s not as glaring. When you struggle to score you want to get to the free throw line. We need to do a better job.

On how fouls affected the game:

“How the whistles are being blown always affects the game. That’s not anything new. We talked a lot about making sure he (Jeremiah Williams) doesn’t pick up the bad ones. I would say the same thing to Aundre and Cliff. When you get the real ones, the bad ones really double down and hurt you. Referees have tough jobs. We need to do a better job of defending without fouling, especially those guys that are important guys for us.”