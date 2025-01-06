Rutgers Basketball Hoping to Bounce Back versus Wisconsin on Monday night

Rutgers Basketball is back home again today, as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers
WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Wisconsin -1.5pts || Over / Under at 157.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-3 (1-2) / Notable wins versus Pittsburgh (14), Arizona (16) and Iowa (56).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Wisconsin leading the series 9-6. Last season, the programs each split the series as the Scarlet Knights won by 22 at home and the Badgers won by 12 on their home court.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board