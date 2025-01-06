Advertisement
Published Jan 6, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Hoping to Bounce Back versus Wisconsin on Monday night
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home again today, as they welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers

WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Wisconsin -1.5pts || Over / Under at 157.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

83

76

70

84

Wisconsin

25

25

36

21

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-3 (1-2) / Notable wins versus Pittsburgh (14), Arizona (16) and Iowa (56).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Wisconsin leading the series 9-6. Last season, the programs each split the series as the Scarlet Knights won by 22 at home and the Badgers won by 12 on their home court.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

