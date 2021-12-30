 TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Maine postgame
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-30 20:44:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Maine postgame

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the media following the team's victory over Maine inside of Jersey Mike's Arena. This marks the team's first game back since Dec. 12th and their first victory since December 9th.

To hear what coach Pikiell had to say, check out the video below.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE UNTIL SPRING (3/20) -- CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}