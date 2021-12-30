TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Maine postgame
Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the media following the team's victory over Maine inside of Jersey Mike's Arena. This marks the team's first game back since Dec. 12th and their first victory since December 9th.
To hear what coach Pikiell had to say, check out the video below.
