TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Iowa postgame

Opening Statement

“The environment was great today, I’m very thankful for our students, the cheerleaders, the dance team and all the people that make this place a tough place to play. A great college basketball game. Iowa is really good, a very talented team with the leading scorer in the country. Old fashioned, defensive game. The guys willed us to a win. Great defense from start to finish. I thought we had some makeable shots but we just couldn't seem to find the bottom of the net on some of those possessions. But we figured out a way to win. And you know, that's life here in this league. Just figure out a way to win. All these guys contributed, Cliff with 14 rebounds, Ron steps up, Geo does a great job. Caleb holds Bohannon to 2-for-10. Everyone that checked in helped. Ralph, he comes in and gives us some good minutes. Dean, some good minutes. Aundre, five rebounds. We’re on the to the next one."

On the defense:

“We blocked shots. These guys did a fantastic job with the gameplan. And playing an elite that runs and they get to the free throw line, real proud of them. Just found a way to get stops and really as good a defensive effort as I’ve seen. The home crowd too was just tremendous. That effort was pretty good. We need to take care of the ball better. But we have more in the tank too defensively. A great effort against a team that can really score. I told the team in timeouts, a real old-fashioned grinder. Cliff made great rebounds in traffic. We made the plays when we had too.”

On the team’s defensive style:

“The Big Ten is a grind. We can score too, tonight the ball doesn’t go in, but we scored 93 in a game the other week. I love that when the ball doesn’t go in, we just find a way to win. This game, it was in and out a lot, I thought we had good looks. But it’s the best league in the country, the hardest styles to play against. It’s challenging but these guys are up for the challenge.”

On guarding Keegan Murray:

“Transition is important, he runs the floor as good as anyone. The back boards were important, he’s a really good offensive rebounder. We wanted to make it tough on him. A lot of guys guarded him tonight. Ron stepped up to the challenge.”

On the bench production:

“Those guys are getting better and better and giving us quality minutes. Mawot Mag gave us energy. Dean Reiber coming in, Ralph at the center spot, they were really good. Aundre got some rebounds and kept plays alive. Jalen Miller on defense. That bench is really important.”