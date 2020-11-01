 TheKnightReport - TKR TV: RB Adams, S White, and DT Turner postgame interviews after Indiana
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 08:08:52 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR TV: RB Adams, S White, and DT Turner postgame interviews after Indiana

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

Running back Kay'Ron Adams, safety Brendon White, and defensive tackle Julius Turner talked did a video call with the media on Saturday night after the loss to No. 17 Indiana.

Hear what they had to say below.

