TheKnightReport - TKR TV: QB Noah Vedral, WR Bo Melton talk game against Indiana

TKR TV: QB Noah Vedral, WR Bo Melton talk game against Indiana
Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral and wide receiver Bo Melton spoke with the media following the loss at home to No. 17 Indiana Saturday.
Hear what they had to say below.
Vedral threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Melton caught five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns, his first multi-receiving touchdown game.
More coming on Sunday.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.
-------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board