 TheKnightReport - TKR TV: QB Noah Vedral, WR Bo Melton talk game against Indiana
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-31 20:01:29 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: QB Noah Vedral, WR Bo Melton talk game against Indiana

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral and wide receiver Bo Melton spoke with the media following the loss at home to No. 17 Indiana Saturday.

Hear what they had to say below.

Vedral threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Melton caught five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns, his first multi-receiving touchdown game.

More coming on Sunday.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}