{{ timeAgo('2022-09-02 20:21:11 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Boston College

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Welcome back to SimLand.

The Rutgers football team will travel up to Boston College for the 2022 season opener on Saturday at noon. But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Eagles battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

We do not officially know who will be starting at quarterback for Rutgers. TKR changed a setting where the QB position was supposed to essentially rotate, but that did not happen in the sim.

Rutgers football SimLand vs. IRL, 2022
Opponent Sim result Actual result

at Boston College



WAGNER



at Temple



IOWA



at Ohio State



NEBRASKA



INDIANA



at Minnesota



MICHIGAN



at Michigan State



PENN STATE



at Maryland



Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}