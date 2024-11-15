TKR TV: Monmouth Basketball HC King Rice talks Rutgers Postgame

Monmouth head coach King Rice opening statement:

“First off. I'm so glad I got to talk to him, Coach Pikiell, and thanking him for playing this game. This is really really cool for our program. We all know there's the big schools in the state and Rutgers is probably the biggest one. And we're a small guy and that he would bring us up here and give us this opportunity just says the type of man that he is. So I'm thankful that we got to do this.”





“This kid (Ace Bailey) is one of the best to do it in college from what everybody's telling me. I only saw him play a little bit, and it's amazing that he's that talented as a young kid.”