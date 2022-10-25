SUMMARY OF FLECK'S PRESSER VIA THE GOPHER REPORT....

- Have a very confident football team. We don't like where we are at. Team came in yesterday ready to respond and ready to roll.- A lot of things we can keep doing to create separation in the passing game. Said they are down Dylan and down CRAB. Said teams are going to play them in man coverage and force us to beat them. They've done it in the past, just need to do it moving forward.

- Too early to tell if Morgan will be available for Rutgers.- Impressed with Athan Kaliakmanis' performance in the situation he was put in. Made good throws, was able to make plays with his legs. Says the sky is the limit for him. Was never rattled on Saturday.- Said defense gave up five explosive plays, but otherwise, thought they played very well. They are not built that way on defense.

- Have to get back to being way more consistent on defense.- Says Rutgers is a lot better than they were last year. Very aggressive on defense. Quarterback is playing better and they have some playmakers on offense.- Says they have to get back to playing complimentary football.

- Spann-Ford is doing an excellent job. He's become a tremendous leaders. He's a great route-runner.

- Said five of the first 20 plays were false starts against Penn State. Felt like they would be able to run the football effectively, but behind behind the chains dictated play calls otherwise.- A lot of good drives they had against Penn State, but we stalled. A lot of self-inflicted penalties and mistakes on their end.

- Impressive streak for Ibrahim (15 straight games over 100-yards).- They need to get the ball on the perimeter and make plays on the perimeter. Need to win their one-on-one matchups and win them quicker.

- Nobody likes where we are and expect to play more consistently moving forward. Doing everything they can to make things better. Just haven't executed at a really high level. Had a broken rhythm on offense the last three weeks. Done a lot of that to themselves. Have five total games left and we can still play our best football. Showed players 26 plays where they played their best football. Players keep coming back and wanting to get better.

- Rutgers defense has played at a high-level and played incredibly hard.

- Says he expects to have Dylan Wright back this week